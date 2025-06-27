Neeraj Chopra Rolls Out The VVIP Experience For A Fan Seeking Rs 2000 To Watch The NC Classic Event

Neeraj Chopra is winning hearts with a kind gesture towards a fan. The Olympian has rolled out the red carpet for the lucky person by treating him to an entire VVIP experience at the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru. Neeraj's expression of admiration towards his fans is noteworthy. The sensational Indian athlete will also be in action at the men's javelin event with some of the world's top athletes.

Neeraj Chopra Sponsors A Fan With VVIP Experience At NC Classic

After participating in thrilling Javelin action across the world, Neeraj Chopra would return home to be a part of the NC Classic Event in Bengaluru. The athletic event, which will be hosted by India's golden boy, has received an 'A' category status from World Athletics. Neeraj would also be a part of the event, marking his return to competitive action in his home country. The multi-time Olympic medalist is a sensation among the fans.

The anticipation for the event is building up day by day. Recently, Neeraj won hearts with a kind gesture towards a fan who was keen to watch the event.

A fan tweeted on 'X' if anyone would sponsor him INR 2000 to attend the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru from Coimbatore. The tweet reached India's golden boy and presented him with an entire VVIP experience at the event. Neeraj also mentioned that he would cover all expenses for the trip.

2025 Has Been Promising For India's Golden Boy

Neeraj Chopra is riding strong after a dominant finish at the Paris Diamond League 2025, securing first place. He began the 2025 season at the Doha DL and clinched the coveted 90m feat for the first time in his career.

After beginning the season with two second-place finishes, a fully fit Neeraj Chopra clinched the top finish at the men's javelin event in the Paris Diamond League 2025. The Indian javelin superstar went on to win the Ostrava Golden Spike athletic event.

Also Read: Ambitious Neeraj Chopra Set Sights On Top Podium Finish At The 2025 World Championships In Tokyo