Neeraj Chopra Classic: Indian Javelin Ace Extends Invitation To Gold-Medalist Arshad Nadeem For Epic Showdown In Bengaluru

Indian Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra has revealed that Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has been invited to be a part of the Inaugural NC Classic 2025. The javelin meet, which is named after the elite Indian Javelin star, is expected to feature some of the top athletes from the sport. Neeraj has also revealed extending an invitation to the Pakistani track and field athlete, who is also his close friend.

Neeraj Chopra Extends NC Classic Invitation To Arshad Nadeem

The Neeraj Chopra Classic will be one of the premier track and field sports meets where some of the leading athletes in the javelin throw will be competing for glory. The event is associated with the Indian Javelin ace who has revolutionised the sport in the country. Chopra will be at the event, and he has revealed that gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has been invited to the inaugural NC Classic 2025. However, his confirmation is yet to be received, and Neeraj said that he would be speaking to his coach and let him know.

"Yes, we have spoken to Arshad Nadeem, and his response was that he will speak to his coach and let us know. But for now, he has not given a confirmation. As soon as we get any confirmation, you will know. But yes, we asked him, just like we invited other athletes, Arshad has also been invited and as and when things happen, and whether the government gets involved, whatever happens, you will get to know," Neeraj Chopra said in a press conference.

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra last locked horns at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the Indian superstar secured a silver medal while Nadeem bagged the gold with a record-breaking throw.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Moved Out Of Panchkula

The Neeraj Chopra Classic is categorised as a World Athletics 'A' category event, which will take place in India. The event will be one of a kind, with Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra headlining the event. While Arshad Nadeem is yet to respond to the invitation, athletes like Anderson Peters of Kenya, Kenya's Julius Yego, Germany's Thomas Röhler and USA's Curtis Thompson have confirmed their participation in the event.