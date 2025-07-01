Neeraj Chopra Classic Line-Up Undergoes Heavy Shake-Up After Anderson Peters & Kishore Jena Withdraw, New Faces Named

Grenada's Anderson Peters and India's Kishore Jena, the two participants at the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, have withdrawn from the upcoming competition. Both athletes have sustained injuries, which would restrict them from participating in the mega athletic event. The organisers have named their respective replacements who will participate in the NC Classic in Bengaluru

Anderson Peters Ruled Out Of Neeraj Chopra Classic After Suffering An Injury

The upcoming Neeraj Chopra classic is expected to feature some of the world's top athletes competing at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The athletic event, which is recognised as a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meet, would be a significant platform for athletes to show up and put their skills on display on a global scale. However, some trouble has mounted just days before the event, as two of the signature track and field athletes have withdrawn from the event.

Paris Olympics bronze medalist and two-time world champion Anderson Peters has been ruled out of the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. As per the organisers' statement, the Grenada-based athlete sustained an ankle injury, which ruled him out of the competition. As a result, Poland's Cyprian Mrzyglod has stepped in to replace Peters at the NC Classic.

Anderson Peters may have suffered the ankle injury while competing at the Ostrava Golden Spike. He finished third with an 83.63m attempt. Neeraj Chopra stood at pole position in the event with an 85.29m throw.

Kishore Jena Also Withdraws, Replacement Named

Apart from Anderson Peters, India's Kishore Jena also withdrew from the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025. The 28-year-old track and field athlete suffered an ankle issue, ruling him out of the competition. Jena has had some trouble with his form lately as he has breached the 80m mark only a couple of times in 2024. The NC Classic could have been an ideal spot for a strong showcase for the Asian Games silver medalist, but the injury would restrict him from participating in the event.

