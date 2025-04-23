'Justice Must Follow': Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh Among Other Olympians Unite In Solidarity Over Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

The terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam have jolted the peace and harmony of the serene valley. The violent attack has been condemned all over, with Indian athletes coming forward to express their thoughts and prayers for the fallen souls. Athletes like Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh, and Nikhat Zareen, among others, have expressed their views on the social media platform 'X'.

Indian Olympic Stars Condemn Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

The terror attacks in Pahalgam have sent chills down the spines. Terrorists targeted a group of innocent tourists in the Baisaran Valley, spreading fear as they opened fire from close range. The attackers attempted to disrupt the peace and harmony of the Kashmir Valley, which is typically brimming with tourists at this time of year. Hindu tourists were particularly targeted during the attack, and the TRF, a group of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the incident. At least 26 civilians are feared dead, while several others were injured. Indian Olympians have raised their voice against terrorism and have condemned the attacks which happened at Pahalgam.

Former Hockey goalkeeper and Olympic medalist PR Srejesh expressed his frustration over the terror attacks in Pahalgam, expressing that terrorism must never win and that condemnation of the heartbreaking incident was not enough.

Indian javelin ace and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was heartbroken and has offered his prayers for the victims.

Nikhat Zareen, Saina Nehwal Also Unite In Solidarity

Two-time world championship-winning boxer Nikhat Zareen has also condemned the terror attacks, which is one of the deadliest in the Kashmir valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Shuttler Sania Nehwal has also expressed his thoughts and prayers for the fallen souls and reminded that India will remain united and justice will be served.

"The Pahalgam terror attack is a heartbreaking reminder of the threats we continue to face. My prayers are with the brave souls we lost and their families. To those spreading fear — know that India stands united, and justice will prevail. Jai Hind," Sania Nehwal tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].