'Don't Play Cricket With Pakistan': Ex-RCB & SRH Star Stresses Need For Strict Action Post Tragic Terror Strike In Pahalgam

Former RCB & SRH Cricketer Shreevats Goswami has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to end all cricketing ties with Pakistan in the wake of the heinous terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The unfortunate incident, which took almost 26 innocent lives, has sparked outrage all over the country. Goswami's strongly worded post suggests that all the remaining cricketing ties the BCCI have with Pakistan Cricket should now come to an effective end.

Ex-RCB Star Wants BCCI To Take The Hard Steps

The terror attacks in Pahalgam have sent chills down people's spines all over. Terrorists targeted a group of innocent tourists in the Baisaran Valley, spreading fear as they opened fire from close range. The attackers attempted to disrupt the peace and harmony of the Kashmir Valley, which is typically brimming with tourists at this time of year. Hindu tourists were particularly targeted during the attack, and the TRF has claimed responsibility for the incident. Amid the people's outrage, Shreevats Goswami is calling for an end to all ties with Pakistan Cricket and wants the BCCI to do so.

"And this is exactly why I say - you don't play cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not ever. When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, some had the audacity to say, 'Oh, but sport should rise above politics.' Really?

"Because from where I stand, murdering innocent Indians seems to be their national sport. And if that's how they play - then it's time we respond in a language they truly understand. Not with bats and balls. But with resolve. With dignity. With zero tolerance," Shreevats Goswami said in a post on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Goswami also recalled the time when he visited Pahalgam during the Legends League Cricket and met the locals, who had hopes in their eyes as peace had finally come back. But the bloodshed breaks something within a person.

India and Pakistan Cricket Have Remained At Odds Since 2008

The Indian Government has remained adamant over their stance of not engaging in any bilateral cricket with Pakistan. The last bilateral between both sides happened in 2008 during the Asia Cup , and the Mumbai attacks in the same year put an end to all of it.