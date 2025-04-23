Pahalgam Terror Attack: MI Star Rohit Sharma Expresses Grief Over Massacre In Jammu and Kashmir With Two Emojis

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Indian Cricket Team captain and Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma expressed grief over the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The terror attack on civilians in the valleys on April 22, 2025, has shaken the nation. Almost 26 people lost their lives in the massacre in Pahalgam.

According to the probe agencies, Pakistani terrorists entered Indian land from Kishtwar and reached Baisaran via Kokernag. From there, they rushed to the tourist spot where they opened fire at the unarmed tourists. Following the massacre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately rushed to Kashmir to assess the situation in the valley. On Wednesday, April 23rd, Home Minister Shah met the families of the victims in Srinagar and shared condolences. The Union Home Minister also visited the Baisaran meadow, where the massacre took place, and took stock of the situation.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his state visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to the national capital, New Delhi, on April 23rd, morning. Following this, he held a high-level briefing with the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and other top officials.

Rohit Sharma Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma also condemned the attack with two emojis. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter took his official Instagram handle and shared a story with a broken heart and folded hand emojis.

Rohit Sharma shares grief over Pahalgam Terror Attack. Image: Instagram/@rohitsharma45 (Screengrab)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and wrote, "Standing in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Prayers for the families who lost their loved ones in this gruesome attack.'

Players To Observe A Minute Of Silence During The SRH vs MI IPL Match

The BCCI will also pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, April 23rd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Players of the sides will wear black armbands and will observe a minute of silence before the match.