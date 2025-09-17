Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For World Athletics Championships Final In 1st Attempt, To Defend Title On September 18

Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the World Athletics Championship final with an 84.85m throw in his first attempt. The defending men's javelin champion will now compete in the finals on September 18 in Tokyo. The qualification mark for the World Athletics Championship final stands at 84.50.

Neeraj Chopra's World Athletics Championship Reign Continues

12 athletes will compete in the final from Groups A and B. Neeraj smashed history two years ago when he created history with a throw of 88.17m. He became the first Indian to be crowned the world champion in athletics. Should he manage to stand on the podium this season, this will be his third medal in the World Athletics Championship, as he also secured a silver in the USA three years ago.

Winning a World Athletics Championship medal would definitely be special for Neeraj, as he racked up his first gold medal at this very same venue at the Tokyo OIympics. Alongside Neeraj, Julian Weber and Dawid Wegner have also qualified for the final.

Neeraj Chopra Breached 90m Mark In 2025

Neeraj breached the desired 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League earlier this year, and he will be eager to replicate his feat in the final on Thursday. India also has three more participants in the men's javelin throw: Sachin Yadav in Group A and Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in Group B.

