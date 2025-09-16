Sarvesh Kushare Records Career-Best Performance at World Athletics Championships Despite Sixth Place Finish

World Athletics Championships: Sarvesh Kushare made waves with his performance at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The high jumper from India put up his best-ever performance in the competition after clearing 2.28m in the high jump final.

The successful 2.28m attempt in the high jump final was Sarvesh Kushare's personal best. But the numbers weren't enough to clinch a medal finish in the competition, as he finished in sixth place at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Sarvesh Kushare Seals New Personal Best In World Athletics Championships 2025 Tokyo

Sarvesh Kushare made history after becoming the first-ever high jumper from India to qualify for the final event. The Nashik-based athlete, who is the son of an onion farmer, sealed his position in the 13-player summit clash after completing a successful 2.25m attempt to put himself in the top 12 of the high jump qualifier round.

In the high jump summit clash, Sarvesh Kushare put up his personal best performance after clearing 2.28m during his third attempt. The Indian high jumper cleared 2.20m on his first try, but he needed two attempts to clear 2.24m.

However, the Indian high jumper missed out on clinching the national record. 30-year-old Sarvesh Kushare was just a centimetre short of the national record currently held by Tejaswin Shankar. He had clinched the feat in 2018. Kushare failed to clear the bar after it was raised to 2.31m.

Sarvesh Kushare Leaps In Joy After Breaking Personal Record

Despite the sixth-place finish, Sarvesh Kushare would be content after going past his personal best. After the successful third attempt, the 30-year-old high jumper from India was seen exuberant and celebrating with joy, showcasing how much it meant for him to set a new personal record.