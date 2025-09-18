Neeraj Chopra & Sachin Yadav Geared Up For Javelin Action: When And Where To Watch The World Athletics Championships In India?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 has come to such a stage that every Indian has been waiting for. The Javelin Final event is all set to happen in Tokyo, with some of the biggest superstars all set for action for the coveted prize.

All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra as he defends his title. In the previous edition of the Athletics Championships in Budapest, India's Golden Boy had clinched the gold medal with an 88.17m throw. Neeraj had become India's first athletics world champion at the biennial event.

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra & Sachin Yadav To Represent India In Javelin Final Event

Neeraj Chopra had sealed a position in the summit clash after breaching the automatic cut-off mark of 84.50m. The Indian track and field athlete threw 84.85m on his first attempt to clinch a spot in the final.

This year, Neeraj Chopra will face significant competition in the game as some of the top javelin throwers have secured themselves a spot in the final. Top athletic stars like Julian Weber, Jakub Vadlejch, Keshorn Walcott, and Anderson Peters, among others, have also qualified for the Top 12 in the final.

This year, two Indians have secured their respective spots in the final. Apart from Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav from Khekada has also made it to the summit clash. The javelin thrower had qualified with an 83.67m throw and finished in tenth place.

The brewing rivalry between India's Neeraj Chopra and Germany's Julian Weber will be at the centre stage in the World Athletics Championship. In the 2025 season so far, both athletes have pushed each other to the limits, and it would be fascinating to witness their power display.

World Athletics Championship 2025 Live Streaming Details

When Will The Javelin Final At The World Athletics Championships 2025 Take Place?

The Javelin Final Event at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will take place on September 18, at 03:53 IST.

Where Will The Javelin Final At The World Athletics Championships 2025 Take Place?

The Javelin Final Event at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will take place at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

How to Watch Javelin Final At The World Athletics Championships 2025 Live In India?

Fans in India can watch the Javelin Final Event at the World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Streaming on JioHotstar with an active subscription.