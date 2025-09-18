China Masters: PV Sindhu Cruises Past World No 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong To Secure Quarterfinal Spot

PV Sindhu has stormed into the China Masters quarterfinals with a convincing win over world no. 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. The scoreline read 21-15, 21-15 in Sindhu's favour.

PV Sindhu To Face World No. 1 In China Masters QF

Sindhu didn't have the best outing in the Hong Kong Open 2025 as she crashed out in the first round. But the two-time Olympic medalist needed just 41 minutes to get past his Thai opponent. This is her third QF this year after the India Open and the World Championships.

Sindhu started on a strong note and raced past her opponent with her constant movement across the courts and cross-court smashes. She now has a tough task to cut out as he will face the top seed An Se Young of Korea, who got the better of Julie Dawall Jakobsen.

It would be crucial for Sindhu to go far in this competition, as she has had a season to forget so far, suffering six first-round exits in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour this year.

Ayush Shetty Couldn't Advance to Second Round

Ayush Shetty had to face disappointment as he faced a first-round exit at the hands of sixth-seeded Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-12,16-21 in an intense battle. The Indian star gave a considerable amount of fight, taking the match to a decider, but his opponent had the last laugh.

Ayush is the only Indian to have captured a title in the BWF World Tour scene this year, having won the US Open title back in June, beating Canada's Brian Yang in the finals.