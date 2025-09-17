Jose Mourinho Linked With Benfica Job After Bruno Lage's Exit, Former Manchester United Manager Expected To Take Charge: Reports

Jose Mourinho could return to management just a few days after he parted ways with Fenerbahce. The former Manchester United manager has been without a job and has now been linked with a return to one of the Champions League clubs.

Jose Mourinho Linked With Benfica Job

Benfica relieved manager Bruno Lage from his role after the shock Champions League defeat at the hands of Qarabag. Mourinho is reportedly in advanced talks with the Portuguese club and could return to his former stomping ground. Benfica president Rui Costa confirmed that Lage is no longer the Benfica manager. As quoted by the Associated Press, he said, “We’ve reached an agreement with Bruno Lage and he is not our coach anymore,” Costa said. “We feel it’s time for a change. It was a tough week for all Benfica fans after the games against Santa Clara and Qarabag. We are not out of any competition yet, but we feel it’s time to change.”

Mourinho remained one of the most sought-after managers in the world and was seen watching a Porto match a couple of days ago. He is fondly known for leading Porto to the Champions League title in 2004 and, since then, has managed a number of high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho Remains One Of the Coveted Managers

Mourinho hasn't been in the Champions League in the last six years but guided AS Roma to the Europa Conference League title in 2022. Mourinho has the record of winning at least a trophy for every club he has managed, barring his stints with Fenerbahce and Tottenham Hotspur. He did start his managerial career at Benfica, but his coaching spell turned out to be a small one.