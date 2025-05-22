Neeraj Chopra Set For Action Against Julian Weber Once Again, Poland Set To Witness Heavyweight Javelin Duel

The fascinating duel between Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber would be witnessed once again. After the Doha Diamond League, both athletes are expected to take part in another athletics event in Chorzow, Poland. The Men's javelin throw would feature Chopra and Weber, among other elite athletes from the world. The Diamond League in Qatar planted the seeds for an intense rivalry when Neeraj and Julian successfully crossed the 90m mark, with the German taking the lead in terms of standings.

Neeraj Chopra & Julian Weber To Lock Horns Once Again

Neeraj Chopra delivered a bang of a start in his first competitive outing of the 2025 season. India's Golden Boy made history at the Doha Diamond League after breaching the 90m mark for the first time in his career.

Neeraj will be aiming for greater heights after his clinical outing in Qatar, and he is expected to be in action soon. But Chopra would face some stiff competition as he would face stiff competition from Julian Weber, who had taken the world lead from the Indian Olympian at Doha.

After the Doha Diamond League 2025, Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber would be in action at the men's javelin event at the ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet. The athletic event would take place in Chorzow, Poland on friday.

Apart from Neeraj Copra and Julian Weber, Anderson Peters, Marcin Krukowski, Andrian Mardare and Artur Felfner are also expected to be a part of the event in Poland.

Neeraj Chopra Shows No Signs Of Stopping

Breaching the 90m mark has been one of Neeraj Chopra's biggest achievement to date. The Indian athlete looks in great shape and fully fit and lifted one of the biggest burden on his shoulders.