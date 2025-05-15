Neeraj Chopra Set To Begin New Campaign At Doha Diamond League 2025: Check Out All Details You Need To Know

Neeraj Chopra will be returning to action after a while, and the track and field athlete will be aiming for the elusive 90m mark. The silver medalist from the 2024 Paris Olympics is currently in Doha, where he will commence his season with electrifying action and a lot of hopes from the Indian fans. Neeraj would start the season at the Doha Diamond League 2025. The athletics event is expected to feature a multitude of athletic events, and some of the world's top athletes will be participating in the sporting spectacle.

Neeraj Chopra To Begin Competitive Season At Doha Diamond League 2025

In the men's javelin event, Neeraj Chopra will face stiff competition from stalwarts like Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, Jakub Vadlejch, Julius Yego, among others in the competition. Odisha's Kishore Jena will also be featured in the same event as the Double Olympic medalist.

Notably, this is Chopra's second competitive outing. Neeraj had featured in the Potch Invitational Meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa, where he won with an 84.52m throw. The attempt is way lower than the much-anticipated 90m mark, which he is keen to breach this season.

Apart from Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena, National Record holder Parul Chaudhary will be featuring in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase, while Gulveer Singh will be making his debut in the event at the men's 5000m race at the track in Doha. As per the Olympics.com, this is the largest Indian contingent in terms of numbers at any single Diamond meet to date.

Doha Diamond League Live Streaming & Timing For India

The Doha Diamond League would take place on Friday, May 16, at the Qatar Sports Club. The Timings for the event in which the Indian athletes would feature are as follows:

Javelin - 10:13 PM IST Men's 500m - 10:15 PM IST Women's 300m Steeplechase - 11:14 PM IST