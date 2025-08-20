Neeraj Chopra To Skip Penultimate Diamond League Meeting In Brussels Before Summit Clash In Zurich

Neeraj Chopra, the two-time Olympic medalist for India, would skip the penultimate Diamond League meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

The 27-year-old has already qualified to be a part of the Diamond League final with his smashing performance.

After participating in the Paris leg, Chopra skipped the Silesia Diamond League. He has opted not to participate in the last leg of DL action in Brussels.

Neeraj Chopra To Skip Brussels Diamond League Meet

Neeraj Chopra picked up a clinical start to the year after going past the coveted 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League. Despite finishing second to Julian Weber, India's Golden Boy did not back down from giving tough competition to his opponents.

The Indian track and field athlete won the Paris Diamond League with an 88.16m throw in June and also put up a solid outing in the other sporting events he participated in.

A commanding performance has allowed Neeraj Chopra to seal a spot in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich, Switzerland. Even though he competed in just two DL events, his performance put him in the top six, who would perform at the summit clash.

The Stakes Would Be High At The Diamond League Final

The Diamond League Final will be the showdown of the top six athletes in respective sporting categories. The two-day sporting bonanza would feature 32 games, with the winners receiving the coveted DL trophy and prize money of USD 30,000. Winners in each sport would be crowned as the Diamond League Champion.

The winner-takes-all competition would also feature high jump, pole vault, long jump, shot put, discus throw, 3000m steeplechase and 100m-400m hurdles sprint athletes in action.

The second-place winner will obtain USD 12,000, while the winner in third place will earn USD 7,000.