Hockey India Announces Asia Cup 2025 Squad, Harmanpreet Singh To Lead 18-Man Side At Rajgir, Bihar

India's Captain Harmanpreet Singh and team celebrate during the match against Pakistan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy | Image: ANI

Hockey India has officially announced the 18-member Indian men's squad for the 2025 Men's Asia Cup. Harmanpreet Singh is continuing his stint as the captain of the men's hockey side at the continental hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

Team India will be in action against some of Asia's top hockey-playing nations at the newly renovated hockey stadium in Rajgir. It would be a thrilling showdown in Bihar as India aims for the title.

Harmanpreet Singh To Lead 18-Man Hockey India Squad At Asia Cup 2025

The Indian men's hockey team demonstrates a well-balanced and consistent lineup, bolstered by seasoned veterans in the mix.

No major surprises were named, but players like Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh have retained their spots on the team.

With Harmanpreet Singh leading the charge, he would be backed up by Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sumit and Sanjay in the line of defence.

India's forward unit would have stars like Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra spearheading the line of attack.

The midfield comprises Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh and Manpreet Singh, while Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Selvam Karthi have been roped in as the alternates.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team For The Men’s Asia Cup 2025

GOALKEEPERS

1. Krishan B Pathak

2. Suraj Karkera

DEFENDERS

3. Sumit

4. Jarmanpreet Singh

5. Sanjay

6. Harmanpreet Singh

7. Amit Rohidas

8. Jugraj Singh

MIDFIELDERS

9. Rajinder Singh

10. Raj Kumar Pal

11. Hardik Singh

12. Manpreet Singh

13. Vivek Sagar Prasad

FORWARDS

14. Mandeep Singh

15. Shilanand Lakra

16. Abhishek

17. Sukhjeet Singh

18. Dilpreet Singh

ALTERNATE ATHLETES

1. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

2. Selvam Karthi

Craig Fulton Highlights Hockey India's Biggest Aim As Asia Cup Approaches

Craig Fulton, the head coach for Hockey India, has expressed that the upcoming Asia Cup would be critical since the World Cup qualification is at stake.

The coach added that the team selection highlights their intent, and the aim would be to compete fiercely and secure the win by taking their opponents down.

"We've gone with an experienced squad that understands what it takes to perform in high-pressure situations. The Asia Cup is crucial for us because qualification for the World Cup is at stake, so we needed players who have the composure, resilience, and know-how to deliver.

"The selection reflects our intent -- to put forward a team that can compete strongly and achieve our main objective," Craig Fulton said, as per the press release.