Neeraj Chopra Uncovers Major Hurdle That Affected His Title Defence In Men's Javelin Final At World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships 2025: Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has opened up about the hurdle which led to the dip in his performance during the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo.

Neeraj Chopra opened up about suffering an injury before the competition, which dampened his performance in the global athletic meet.

While arriving in Tokyo to defend his title, Neeraj Chopra encountered difficulties while completing throws in the men's javelin final event. The 27-year-old had to settle for a lowly eighth finish and was also knocked out of the race.

Neeraj Chopra Identifies Crucial Issue Affecting His Performance In World Athletics Championship

It was a difficult day for Neeraj Chopra as he could not deliver his finest performance at the World Athletics Championships. His streak of having 27 podium finishes came to an end at Tokyo's National Stadium, where Neeraj had clinched the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

After the summit clash, Neeraj spoke to the media and revealed that he was dealing with some back issues, which restricted his performance in the men's javelin final.

"I don't know. Normally, I manage to handle the situation, but today was a completely different experience. Actually, before we came, when we were training in the Czech Republic, our team knew, and some people knew that I had a problem. I even told the federation that I had a back issue, and I hadn't been training for two weeks, and I was undergoing rehab for it.

“I couldn't do that much because I was away from training and wasn't feeling healthy, and that's it. Whatever happened today, we will learn from it, accept it and try to do better in the next season,” Neeraj Chopra said in a video shared by nnis Sports on ‘X’.

Sachin Yadav Shines At World Athletics Championships 2025 After Finishing Fourth

While Neeraj Chopra's injury held him back from unleashing in full capacity, Sachin Yadav took the spotlight in the competition with his consistency.

The Indian javelin thrower looked like a genuine podium competitor as his consistent throws kept coming despite the pressure.