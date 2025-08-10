No India vs Pakistan Javelin Duel in Poland! Neeraj Chopra Missing From Silesia Diamond League Entry List

The javelin showdown between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, which was supposed to take place at the Silesia Diamond League, has hit a major roadblock. The Indo-Pak javelin duel will not take place since neither athlete is part of the entry list of the athletic event in Poland.

Neeraj Chopra has been on a course of dominance as he has clinched major wins in recent competitions. The Indian javelin star began the competitive season by breaching the elusive 90m mark, and he has been dominant ever since.

No Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem In The Entry List For Silesia Diamond League

The Silesia Diamond League organisers had announced that Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem would square off to re-ignite the Indo-Pak javelin duel in Poland.

The track and field titans were supposed to lock horns for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Arshad Nadeem had clinched gold while Neeraj Chopra had to settle for a silver medal.

However, it seems like the highly anticipated javelin showdown would not happen. The names of India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem are missing from the athletic event's entry list.

Notably, the Pakistani athlete had undergone surgery on his calf muscle in England, raising doubts about his participation in the event. But the reason for Neeraj Chopra's name not featuring in the list is not known.

The Silesia Diamond League will take place on August 16. Players like Germany's Julian Weber, Grenada's Anderson Peters, Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott, Japan's Dean Roderick Genki, Moldova's Andrian Mardare and Poland's Mrzygold Cyprian have been named as participants in the mega athletic event in Silesia.

Will Neeraj Chopra Make It To The Final If He Missed Out On Silesia DL?

Given that Neeraj Chopra's name is not mentioned in the entry list of the Silesia DL, there is a chance that he could miss out on the athletic event. However, the Indian athlete is in a comfortable position due to his performance in the previous Diamond League meetings.

Neeraj Chopra is currently at the joint top spot with 15 points alongside Julian Weber after a pole position and a second-place finish. Keshorn Walcott and Anderson Peters are currently joint third with ten points each.