Published 09:14 IST, June 29th 2024

Olympics and unfinished business await for hurdler Holloway while Sha'Carri and Lyles keep blazing

Grant Holloway won U.S. track trials in the 110-meter hurdles Friday, finishing in 12.86 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history, to earn a chance to capture the Olympic title that eluded him in an upset loss three years ago.