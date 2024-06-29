sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:14 IST, June 29th 2024

Olympics and unfinished business await for hurdler Holloway while Sha'Carri and Lyles keep blazing

Grant Holloway won U.S. track trials in the 110-meter hurdles Friday, finishing in 12.86 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history, to earn a chance to capture the Olympic title that eluded him in an upset loss three years ago.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Grant Holloway
Grant Holloway wins the men's 110-meter hurdles final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Friday in Eugene, Ore. | Image: AP
