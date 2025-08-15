Para-Javelin Star Sumit Antil Shares His Drive To Excel Beyond Limits And Compete In Able-Bodied Sporting Meets

"I won back-to-back gold medals and broke the para sports world record almost 11-12 times. But I am unable to get the push when I participate in the competitions. It is fun when there is competition, but I am not able to feel that way, nor am I able to get a push.

Abled-body athletes are better throwers than I am. I participated in an event in Geneva in June, and it was a good experience. It feels great to be around the athletes who can throw better. I get the feeling that I want to do better and that the road is not yet covered. I want to participate in those events because of that feeling," Sumit Antil said while speaking to Republic TV.