Para-Javelin Star Sumit Antil Shares His Drive To Excel Beyond Limits And Compete In Able-Bodied Sporting Meets

Sumit Antil, India's two-time gold medalist at the Paralympics, has expressed his ambition to push boundaries and participate in able-bodied sports meets.
The Indian Para athlete revealed that he had participated with able-bodied athletes at an event in Geneva this year and had a great experience.
As one of India's sporting icons, Sumit Antil is looking to break the barrier between able-bodied performers and para-athletes. His drive to compete further and push boundaries has made him a standout performer.
Sumit Antil rose to global prominence with his standout performance in the 2020 Paralympics, breaking the world record three times in the F64 category and also winning the gold medal.
At the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Antil successfully defended his title with a stunning 70.59m attempt and set a new Paralympic Games record.
Despite winning back-to-back gold medals at the Paralympics, Sunit Antil aims to push boundaries and compete against able-bodied athletes. Antil believes he cannot get the push at the para events and that there is fun when there is competition.
"I won back-to-back gold medals and broke the para sports world record almost 11-12 times. But I am unable to get the push when I participate in the competitions. It is fun when there is competition, but I am not able to feel that way, nor am I able to get a push.
Abled-body athletes are better throwers than I am. I participated in an event in Geneva in June, and it was a good experience. It feels great to be around the athletes who can throw better. I get the feeling that I want to do better and that the road is not yet covered. I want to participate in those events because of that feeling," Sumit Antil said while speaking to Republic TV.
Sumit Antil's drive to excel and compete in able-bodied sports is indeed exemplary as he strives to be a part of the competition. But the para-athlete will have a greater challenge.
In terms of future ambitions, Sunit Antil has revealed that the World Championships are approaching soon. But from next year, he intends to compete in consecutive able-bodied tournaments.
"I have the World Championships this year. But in the next year, I will try to compete back-to-back with the able-bodied athletes and take inspiration and learn from them," Antil added.
Sunit Antil continues to inspire generations and has become a standout example of pushing boundaries and striving to excel in what they can do best.
