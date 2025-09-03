Updated 3 September 2025 at 18:37 IST
Relay Medalist Summy Kaliraman Receives Two-Year Suspension For Doping Offence By NADA Panel
Indian quarter-miler Summy Kaliraman has been banned for two years by NADA after testing positive for Clomifene in 2024. Her suspension began on October 14, 2024, following a doping violation.
Summy Kaliraman, an Indian quarter-miler, has been suspended by the national Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for a doping offence which she had committed in 2024.
The quarter-miler from India was a member of India's 2021 World U20 Championships 4x400m mixed relay team. They had finished in a podium spot and had won the bronze medal in Nairobi, Kenya.
Quarter-Miler Summy Kaliraman Banned For Two Years By NADA
22-year-old Summy Kaliraman made waves as one of the brightest talents in athletics, who made waves on the national and international stage. The quarter-miler has showcased a dominant performance in the events she has participated in.
Unfortunately, Summy Kaliraman has hit a snafu, as she has been sanctioned with a two-year ban.
Summy Kaliraman has been suspended by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for a doping offence she committed in 2024.
The NADA had provisionally suspended the Indian track athlete in 2024 after testing positive for Clomifene, which is a banned substance. Summy Kaliraman's suspension had started from October 14, 2024, as per the sanctioned list made available on the website by NADA.
Who Is Summy Kaliraman? A Promising Track Athlete Now Facing A Suspension
Born in 2003, Summy Kaliraman emerged as a promising track athlete for India. She specialised in the 200m and 400m sprints and put up a strong showcase in international and national athletic events.
Summy Kaliraman's breakthrough performance came at the World U20 Championships, where the Indian track athlete secured a bronze medal finish at the 4x400m mixed relay team event.
As a female athlete, the quarter-miler for India has delivered his personal best performance in the 400m, which she finished in 53.18 seconds back in May 2024 at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. Kaliraman also clocked 24.70 seconds in a 200m event in September 2024.
Apart from the 200m and 400m sprint events, Summy Kaliraman has also excelled in the 4x400m relay event at the U20 level, which she clocked at a standout 3:34.18.
