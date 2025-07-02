Setback For Jyothi Yarraji! Indian Hurdler's World Championship Aspirations In Danger After Sustaining Knee Injury

Jyothi Yarraji, India's national record-holding 100m hurdler, sustained a grim setback. The Indian athlete has suffered a knee injury, restricting her from competitive action. The Asian Games Silver Medalist picked up the setback while training some days back. It would be frustrating for Yarraji since it could derail her chance of making it to the World Championships 2025 in Tokyo. The Indian hurdler has updated that she is working on the injury with her medical team and will make a judgment on the options at hand.

Jyothi Yarraji's World Championship Hopes Suffer Massive Jolt

Asian Champion Jyothi Yarraji suffered a difficult blow after suffering an injury to his knee. The athlete who holds the hurdle record of 12.78 seconds was one of India's biggest hopes at the upcoming World Championships. But the injury setback has put a hold on Yarraji's season.

"Due to an unfortunate injury to my knee during training a few days back, I've had to put a pause on my season. I'm working with my medical team to assess my options and take a decision on the way forward.

"Injuries are part of an athlete's journey and I'm viewing this as just another hurdle I'm going to overcome soon with all your support and blessings. I'll be back stronger," Jyothi Yarraji wrote on Instagram Stories.

2025 Season Had Been Spectacular For Yarraji So Far

Jyothi Yarraji picked up a dominant start to her 2025 season with gold in 100m hurdles and 200m sprint at the Uttarakhand National Games. She won gold at the 100m hurdles in the Federation Cup. At the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea, Yarraji clinched gold at the 100m hurdles, setting a time of 12.96s.

The Indian athlete clinched the top prize in the 100m hurdles at the Taiwan Athletics Open. Jyothi then broke the 60m indoor hurdles national record, showcasing her unstoppable feat of intent as she dominated the athletic events around the globe.