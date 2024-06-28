Published 09:37 IST, June 28th 2024
Sha’Carri, Lyles, McLaughlin-Levrone cruise through early rounds at US Olympic track trials
Sha’Carri Richardson never made it to the start, let alone the finish, of the 200 meters at the last Olympic trials.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sha'Carri Richardson wins a heat in the women's 200-meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Ore. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
09:37 IST, June 28th 2024