Simran Sharma Scripts History With Golden Run In Women's 100m T12 Final At World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Para Athletes Simran Sharma and Nishad Kumar pose for a photo, after winning gold medals at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 | Image: ANI

World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Indian para athlete Simran Sharma bagged a historic gold medal in the women's 100m T12 category at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships 2025.

On Friday, October 3, Simran Sharma clocked his personal best of 11.95 seconds to seal the gold medal with a historic run. Simran ran alongside her guide, Umar Saifi, at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025. It was also Simran Sharma's maiden gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships.

Simran Sharma Dedicates Historic Win To Her Husband

Simran Sharma's hard work had finally paid off after she won the gold medal, clocking her personal best. The 25-year-old was born prematurely at six and a half months and was in an incubator for half a year. She had been suffering from impairment since childhood. Despite suffering from many tragedies in life, Simran Sharma rose high to clinch the historic gold medal.

Following the historic victory, Simran Sharma dedicated the win to her husband.

"I thought a 100-meter race was unlucky for me because every time something happens with me, but its all about mindset today I have won gold in 100-metre. I want to dedicate my victory to my husband," Simran Sharma said as quoted by ANI.

Nishad Kumar Wins Gold In Men's High Jump T47

On the other hand, Nishad Kumar also sealed a historic win in the men's high jump T47 at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025. Nishad Kumar won the gold medal by setting a new Asian record.