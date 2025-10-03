Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Aims To Propel India Past Singapore In Crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: 'To Win At All Costs'

A lot will be at stake when India face Singapore in a double header AFC Asia Cup 2027 Qualifiers this month. The Blue Tigers will travel to Singapore to feature in the first leg on October 9, while the return leg will be played on October 14 at Goa's Fatorda Stadium.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Outlines India's Plans Against Singapore

India are currently at the bottom of Group C with one point in their tally and cannot afford to lose any ground against table toppers Singapore. The Blue Tigers have qualified for the continental championship in the last two editions and are in the running for the 4th time.

New coach Khalid Jamil will have a tough task to cut out. But the Blue Tigers have already shown signs of improvement in the CAFA Nations Cup. Apart from a 3-0 loss against Iran, they picked up wins against Tajikistan and Oman and drew with Afghanistan.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroics against Oman in the penalty shootout have further proved his dominance in the Indian goal, and he is likely to take the place again whenthe Blue Tigers take the field against Singapore. Ahead of the match, the Indian custodian reiterates the need to win at any cost.

He told AIFF, “Singapore are a good team who have only improved since we last played them. They have effective players who can change the game. It was a close game the last time we played them. We respect them, but we want to make sure we, as a team, step onto the pitch with only one goal – to win at all costs.”

India Endured A Difficult Time Under Manolo Marquez

India succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Hong Kong, and that proved to be the final nail in the coffin as AIFF reached a mutual termination with Manolo Marquez. Marques replaced Igor Stimac and signed a two-year contract.