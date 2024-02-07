Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:43 IST

'Tranquility and divine peace': PT Usha visits Sarayu River ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Former Indian Track and Field athlete PT Usha visits the holy river Sarayu ahead of the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Pavitra Shome
PT Usha
PT Usha at the ghats of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya | Image:X/@PTUshaOfficial
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India is celebrating the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Today is a historic day, and the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony is being held with great fervour around the globe. Not only have notable individuals been invited to grace the holy occasion, but athletes and cricket players have also been invited to partake in the celebrations. Legendary athlete PT Usha is one of them, and she has already arrived at Ayodhya.

3 Things you need to know

  • Several athletes and cricketers have been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony
  • Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Saina Nehwal, PT Usha are some of the names who have reportedly received the invitation
  • PT Usha visits Sarayu Ghats ahead of the grand ceremony

PT Usha visits Sarayu River Ghats ahead of the Grand Consecration Ceremony

Indian athletic legend and former track and field athlete PT Usha, who had received the invitation to the Ram Mandir Consecration (Pran Pratishtha) Ceremony, has reached Ayodhya. The Indian track and field great paid a visit to the ghats of the holy Sarayu River ahead of the grand ceremony. She shared her experience of visiting the place on X.

"Experienced tranquility and divine peace at the banks of the Sarayu river. The river stands testimony to the history of Ayodhya and Lord Ram, blessing the people even today with her riches," she wrote on the social media platform.

The Ram Mandir Pram Pratishta Ceremony is a historic occasion in the country, as Lord Ram will return to his birthplace in Ayodhya at his Janma Bhoomi. It is a long-awaited occasion for Hindus and Indians all around the world, and the hope of witnessing the Lord in his birthplace will finally come true.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:43 IST

