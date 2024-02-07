Advertisement

The country of India is all dolled up and celebrating the building of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It is a remarkable day in history as the consecration ceremony is being celebrated all over the World with zeal. Significant personalities have been invited to grace the pious event, and athletes and cricketers have also been invited to join the festivities. One of them is Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is on his way to Ayodhya.

3 Things you need to know

Several athletes and cricketers have been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir are some of the crickets who have reportedly received the invitation

Sachin Tendulkar is now on his way to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Indian Cricket legend and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has received the invitation to the Ram Mandir Consecration (Pran Pratishtha) Ceremony, is now on his way to Ayodhya. The Indian batting great was spotted at the Mumbai Airport, and he is on the way to the Ram Janmabhoomi to witness history. Tendulkar left for the airport in the morning and was seen waving his hand towards the fans and paparazzi.

#WATCH | Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar leaves from Mumbai for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the pranpratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/fGUFFrfGGa — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

As Tendulkar departs for Ayodhya, reports have come in that Virat Kohli has also reached Ayodhya as his car convoy was spotted there. But there is no word around Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, who have also received the invitation for the same.

The Ram Mandir Pram Pratishta Ceremony is a significant moment in the country, as Lord Ram will return to his birthplace in Ayodhya at his Janma Bhoomi. It is a moment that the Hindus and Indians all over the globe have been waiting for years, and the dream of seeing the lord in his birthplace will be fulfilled.