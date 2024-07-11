sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:58 IST, July 11th 2024

Vinesh Phogat Receives Spain Visa ,Shows Gratitude To Sports Ministry

Bronze Medalist Vinesh Phogat is all set to fly to Schengen Spain as she finally got her visa with help of Ministry Of Sports and Ministry Of External Affairs. The 29 years old seems happy and shows her gratitude to the government.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinesh Phogat
विनेश फोगाट | Image: instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:58 IST, July 11th 2024