Published 16:58 IST, July 11th 2024
Vinesh Phogat Receives Spain Visa ,Shows Gratitude To Sports Ministry
Bronze Medalist Vinesh Phogat is all set to fly to Schengen Spain as she finally got her visa with help of Ministry Of Sports and Ministry Of External Affairs. The 29 years old seems happy and shows her gratitude to the government.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
विनेश फोगाट | Image: instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:58 IST, July 11th 2024