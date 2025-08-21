Hockey India Unveils India Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2025 At Hangzhou, Salima Tete To Lead 20-Member Side

Updated 21 August 2025 at 15:03 IST
Hockey India has announced a 20-member India squad for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2025. The tournament is happening in Hangzhou, China, with Salima Tete leading the side in the continental hockey tournament.
The Indian women's side would feature in action against some of Asia's leading hockey-playing nations in Hangzhou, China. The Women in Blue have been pitted alongside Japan, Thailand, and Singapore.
The Indian women's hockey side boasts a well-balanced blend of young strength and veteran experience, with Salima Tete leading the side. The Captain strengthens the midfield unit alongside Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke. They would help in building stability in action.
Team India's defensive unit would be spearheaded by youngsters Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Ishika Chaudhary. Experienced stars like Nikki Pradhan and Udita would add balance during defensive play.
India Women's attacking unit features Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal — a unit of seasoned players and young stars to carry the attack during the play.
Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam would be India's two custodians, guarding the goal post.
India's Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2025 In Hangzhou, China
GOALKEEPERS
1. Bansari Solanki
2. Bichu Devi Kharibam
DEFENDERS
3. Manisha Chauhan
4. Udita
5. Jyoti
6. Suman Devi Thoudam
7. Nikki Pradhan
8. Ishika Chaudhary
MIDFIELDERS
9. Neha
10. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
11. Salima Tete
12. Sharmila Devi
13. Lalremsiami
14. Sunelita Toppo
FORWARDS
15. Navneet Kaur
16. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal
17. Beauty Dungdung
18. Mumtaz Khan
19. Deepika
20. Sangita Kumari
Team India Women's Head Coach Harendra Singh looks pumped with the squad they have formed for the upcoming Asia Cup in Hangzhou.
He added that their ultimate focus remains on keeping a disciplined yet aggressive display of hockey throughout the tournament and that they can compete against the strongest sides in Asia.
“We are excited about the squad we have selected for the Women’s Asia Cup in Hangzhou. The group has been training with great intensity, and we have tried to strike the right balance between experienced campaigners and young talent.
"Our focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey, and we believe this team has the capability to compete strongly against the best in Asia,” Chief Coach Harendra Singh said, as per the press release.
Team India will kick off their Women's Asia Cup campaign on September 5 against Thailand, face Japan the following day, and then wrap up the pool stage with a showdown against Singapore on September 8.
