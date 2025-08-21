Hockey India Unveils India Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2025 At Hangzhou, Salima Tete To Lead 20-Member Side

Players in action during the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25 match between India and England, at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar | Image: ANI

Hockey India has announced a 20-member India squad for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2025. The tournament is happening in Hangzhou, China, with Salima Tete leading the side in the continental hockey tournament.

The Indian women's side would feature in action against some of Asia's leading hockey-playing nations in Hangzhou, China. The Women in Blue have been pitted alongside Japan, Thailand, and Singapore.

Hockey India Unveils 20-Woman Asia Cup Side For Tournament In Hangzhou

The Indian women's hockey side boasts a well-balanced blend of young strength and veteran experience, with Salima Tete leading the side. The Captain strengthens the midfield unit alongside Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke. They would help in building stability in action.

Team India's defensive unit would be spearheaded by youngsters Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Ishika Chaudhary. Experienced stars like Nikki Pradhan and Udita would add balance during defensive play.

India Women's attacking unit features Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal — a unit of seasoned players and young stars to carry the attack during the play.

Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam would be India's two custodians, guarding the goal post.

India's Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2025 In Hangzhou, China

GOALKEEPERS

1. Bansari Solanki

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

DEFENDERS

3. Manisha Chauhan

4. Udita

5. Jyoti

6. Suman Devi Thoudam

7. Nikki Pradhan

8. Ishika Chaudhary

MIDFIELDERS

9. Neha

10. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

11. Salima Tete

12. Sharmila Devi

13. Lalremsiami

14. Sunelita Toppo

FORWARDS

15. Navneet Kaur

16. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal

17. Beauty Dungdung

18. Mumtaz Khan

19. Deepika

20. Sangita Kumari

Hockey India Women's Coach Aims For Positive Campaign At Asia Cup 2025

Team India Women's Head Coach Harendra Singh looks pumped with the squad they have formed for the upcoming Asia Cup in Hangzhou.

He added that their ultimate focus remains on keeping a disciplined yet aggressive display of hockey throughout the tournament and that they can compete against the strongest sides in Asia.

“We are excited about the squad we have selected for the Women’s Asia Cup in Hangzhou. The group has been training with great intensity, and we have tried to strike the right balance between experienced campaigners and young talent.

"Our focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey, and we believe this team has the capability to compete strongly against the best in Asia,” Chief Coach Harendra Singh said, as per the press release.