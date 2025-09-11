World Athletics Championships: Date, Schedule, Timings And Live Streaming Details — Check Out All You Need To Know

Some of the world's leading athletes are all set to represent their countries at the upcoming World Championships 2025. At the National Stadium in Tokyo, it would be a sight to remember for Indian athletes as the 19-member squad is strong in terms of determination and will.

With a podium finish being the ultimate aim, all Indian athletes will be keen to make their mark in the global track and field spectacle. This year, Indian athletes will feature in 15 events.

Indian Athletes All Set To Light Up World Athletics Championships 2025 In Tokyo

India's biggest hope is Neeraj Chopra, as the reigning World Champion would be up against a known adversary in Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan.

Apart from the two-time Olympic medalist, Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav would also be a part of the competition. It would be the first time that four male javelin throwers would be in action at the World Championships.

Tejas Shirse is making his debut in the 110m hurdles, while Animesh Kujur makes history as the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the 200m event. After injury setbacks, Murali Sreeshankar would aim for a triumphant return in the long jump.

India would have significant strength in the 20km race walk event, with Ram Baboo, Sandeep Kumar and Servin Sebastian. Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker would be in action at the long jump event. Gulveer Sing would compete in two events, participating in the 5000m and 10,000m events.

In the women's contingent for India, Annu Rani would return to javelin throw action, while Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani would compete in the 3000m steeplechase. Priyanka Goswami will be in the 35km race walk, while Pooja will compete in the 800m and 1500m categories.

Check Out India's Full Squad For Tokyo World Athletics Championships 2025

Men's Squad

Neeraj Chopra: Javelin (Wild Card Entry) Gulveer Singh: 5000m (Qualified by Entry Standards) Praveen Chithravel: Triple Jump (Qualified by Entry Standards) Abdulla Aboobacker: Triple Jump (31st/36) Sarvesh Kushare: High Jump (34th/36) Animesh Kujur: 200m (42nd/48) Sachin Yadav: Javelin (20th/36) Yash Vir Singh: Javelin (30th/36) Murali Sreeshankar: Long Jump (36th/36) Servin Sebastian: 20km Racewalk (34th/50) Ram Baboo: 35km Racewalk (50th/50) Gulveer Singh: 10,000m (Qualified by Invitation) Sandeep: 35km Racewalk (Qualified by Invitation) Rohit Yadav: Javelin (Qualified by Invitation) Tejas Shirse: 110m H (Qualified by Invitation)

Women's Squad

Parul Chaudhary: 3000m SC (Qualified by Entry Standards) Annu Rani: Javelin (22nd/36) Priyanka Goswami: 35km Racewalk (33rd/50) Ankita: 3000m Steeplechase (35th/36) Pooja: 1500m (49th/56) Pooja: 800m (Qualified by Invitation)

World Athletics Championship 2025 Live Streaming Details

When Will The World Athletics Championships 2025 Take Place?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 will take place from September 13 to September 21, 2025. The detailed schedule for India's events has been mentioned below.

Where Will The World Athletics Championships 2025 Take Place?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 will take place at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

How to Watch The World Athletics Championships 2025 Live In India?

Fans in India can watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Streaming on JioHotstar with an active subscription.

The live broadcast of the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be made available on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 channels.

Check out India's complete schedule at the World Athletics Championships 2025

September 13 (Day One)

04:30 IST: Men's & Women's 35km Race Walk Final 16:20 IST: Women's 1500m Heats

September 14 (Day Two)

15:10 IST: Men's High Jump Qualification 17:35 IST: Women's 1500m Semi-Finals 18:00 IST: Men's 10,000m Final

September 15 (Day Three)

05:45 IST: Women's 3000m Steeplechase Heats 16:10 IST: Men's Long Jump Qualification 16:50 IST: Men's 110m Hurdles Heats Day 4: September 16 17:05 IST: Men's High Jump Final 17:10 IST: Men's 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals 18:35 IST: Women's 1500m Final 18:50 IST: Men's 110m Hurdles Final

September 17 (Day Five)

15:35 IST: Men's Triple Jump Qualification 15:40 IST: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) 16:45 IST: Men's 200m Heats 17:15 IST: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) 17:20 IST: Men's Long Jump Final 18:27 IST: Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

September 18 (Day Six)

15:53 IST: Men's Javelin Throw Final 16:25 IST: Women's 800m Heats 17:32 IST: Men's 200m Semi-Final 18:15 IST: Men's 800m Semi-Final

September 19 (Day Seven)

16:35 IST: Men's 5000m Heats 17:15 IST: Women's 800m Semi-Final 17:20 IST: Men's Triple Jump Final 18:36 IST: Men's 200m Final

September 20 (Day Eight)

04:00 IST: Women's 20km Race Walk Final 06:20 IST: Men's 20km Race Walk Final 17:35 IST: Women's Javelin Throw Final 17:59 IST: Women's 5000m Final 18:52 IST: Men's 800m Final

September 21 (Day Nine)