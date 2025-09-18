China Masters: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Storm Into Quarter-Finals After Sealing Straight-Sets Win Over Taiwanese Duo

China Masters 2025: The Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched a stunning straight-sets victory over Chiu Hsiang-chieh and Wang Chi-lin of Taiwan in the Round of 16 fixture at the ongoing China Masters 2025, on Thursday, September 18.

With the commanding victory, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured their spot in the quarter-finals at the China Masters 2025.

In the 33 minutes of the Round of 16 match between India and Taiwan, Satwiksairaj and Chirag clinched a 13-21, 12-21 win over Chiu Hsiang and Wang Chi.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag Show Dominance Over Taiwanese Duo

Satwiksairaj-Chirag showed sheer dominance in the game from the very start of the match. It took the Indians only 33 minutes to finish the game. In the first set, Satwiksairaj-Chirag clinched a dominating 13-21 win, not giving a chance to their opponent to make a comeback. In the second, the Indian duo showcased another commanding performance, sealing a 12-21 win.

In the quarter-finals, the Indian shuttlers will lock horns against the Chinese duo, Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan, at the ongoing tournament.

Previously in the pre-quarterfinal round at the China Masters 2025, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap on Wednesday, September 17.

It was a 42-minute-long match between India and Malaysia on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu Advances To Secure Quarter-Finals At China Masters

Star Indian shuttler, PV Sindhu, marches into the quarter-finals at the China Masters 2025 with a commanding win over world no. 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. The Indian badminton player clinched a 21-15, 21-15 win over her Thai opponent. PV Sindhu needed just 41 minutes to get past Pornpawee Chochuwong.

India's hope at the China Masters lies on PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankiredd,y and Chirag Shetty as other Indian shuttlers have crashed out of the tournament.