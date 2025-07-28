Badminton Star Lakshya Sen Handed Big Relief by Supreme Court, FIR Alleging Birth Certificate Forgery Quashed

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen is one of the nation's top-most shuttlers, and has made the country proud on numerous occasions - he was a key part of India's Thomas Cup win in 2022 and has also won medals in multi-nation events like the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

However, there was a huge case hanging against him that, if proved right, could have had a detrimental effect on his career - an FIR had been lodged against him, his parents and his coach for allegedly forging his birth certificate.

But in good news for the Indian badminton star, that FIR has now been quashed by the Supreme Court.

"I respect the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s decision and am thankful that the matter has now been concluded," he said in a statement following the verdict. "I had faith in the judiciary and am glad that it has brought clarity. My focus remains on badminton, and I’m committed to continuing my journey with full dedication. I appreciate the support I’ve received from well-wishers during this time," added the 23-year-old.

ALSO READ | PV Sindhu Shocked by Rising Indian Star Unnati Hooda at China Open

No Case Againat Lakshya Sen Now

A Bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar said the continuation of criminal proceedings against Mr. Sen is unwarranted and amounts to abuse of the process of court.

The top court had earlier issued notices to the Karnataka government and complainant M.G. Nagaraj, who alleged that birth certificates of Lakshya Sen and his brother Chirag Sen were forged.

Nagaraj had filed a complaint in which he stated that Sen's parents Dhirendra and Nirmala Sen, along with his brother, coach, and an employee of the Karnataka Badminton Association, were involved in "falsifying" the birth records.

The High Court ruled there was prima facie evidence warranting an investigation into the case but that appears to no longer be the case.

ALSO READ | World University Games Controversy Leads AIU To Suspend Joint Secretary

What Next For Sen?

With his name now cleared, Sen will hope to move on from the controversy and focus on his career on the badminton court.

He was last in action at the Japan Open 2025, where he was up against home favourite Kodai Naraoka and was unable to put up much of a fight, suffering a 21-19, 21-11 loss in the second round of the prestigious Super 750 tournament.