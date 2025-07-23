World University Games Controversy Leads AIU To Suspend Joint Secretary, Shuttlers Assured Of Medals After Missing Out: Reports

The Association of Indian Universities has suspended its joint secretary, Baljit Singh Sekhon, after controversy rocked the World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, as per reports. Six badminton players missed out on taking part in the tournament due to an administrative blunder. In the manager's meeting on July 16, officials failed to submit six names properly, leading to the entire fiasco.

As per the norm, all the members of the badminton contingent will be given medals and certificates, the AIU has confirmed.

AIU Secretary General Dr Pankaj Mittal told a news agency that an inquiry panel has been formed to investigate the matter, and it will submit its report within 15 days. He also added that athletes who were left out will be awarded medals and certificates after a discussion with Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU).

Rohan Kumar, Darshan Pujari, Aditi Bhatt, Abhinash Mohanty, Viraj Kuvale, and Alisha Khan were part of the designated 12-member team but didn't get a chance to play due to the blunder.