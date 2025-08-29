Dhruv Kapila, Tanisha Crasto Bow Out Of Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals In BWF World Championships 2025

BWF World Championships 2025: India's mixed doubles duo, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, crashed out of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025 after conceding a defeat against Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the quarter-finals on Friday, August 29.

In the mixed doubles quarter-finals match, the Indian duo had to concede a straight-set defeat against Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei. Tanisha and Dhruv failed to put up a show in the match and suffered defeat in just 37 minutes.

Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia clinched a dominating 21-15, 21-13 victory over Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto in Paris, France.

The Malaysian Duo Stun Dhruv Kapila And Tanisha Crasto In Quarter-Finals

In both games, the Malaysian duo outplayed the Indian shuttlers. In the first game, Chen and Toh sealed a 21-15 victory, leaving the Indian stunned. Later in the second game, the Malaysian didn't give Dhruv and Tanisha to make a comeback. In the second game, Chen and Toh clinched a 21-13 win to advance into the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships 2025.

Previously, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto displayed stunning performance in the Round of 16, with which they confirmed their spot in the quarter-finals. Dhruv and Tanisha sealed a 21-19, 12-21, 15-21 victory over Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in the Round of 16 fixture.

Star Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu To Face Putri Kusuma Wardani In Quarter-Finals

After the defeat of Dhruv and Tanisha, the Indians will be desperately hoping for PV Sindhu's win in the quarter-finals. Later on Friday, August 29, PV Sindhu will square off against World No. 9 Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Sindhu stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025 after beating the world number 2, Wang Zhi Yi of China.