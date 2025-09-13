Hong Kong Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Final After Historic Win Over World No. 6 Chou Tien-chen In Semi-Finals

Hong Kong Open 2025: Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the final at the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025 after beating Taiwanese badminton player and world number 6 Chou Tien-chen in the semi-finals on Saturday, September 13.

Lakshya Sen showed sheer dominance in the game and clinched a straight-sets win over his opponent. The Indian badminton player clinched a 21-23, 20-22 win over Chou Tien-chen in the semi-final clash.

Lakshya Sen Beats Chou Tien-chen In 56 Minutes

The world number 6 gave a tough fight against Lakshya, but the Indian kept his nerves cool to overcome the challenges in the game.

In the first set, Chou came close to sealing the set, but Lakshya edged past the Taiwanese badminton player by 21-23. In the second and final set, again Chou tried to make a comeback, but the 24-year-old Indian outperformed his opponent after clinching a 20-22 win. It took Lakshya Sen just 56 minutes to beat his opponent, Chou Tien-chen.

In the final match of the Hong Kong Open 2025, Lakshya Sen will lock horns with world number 4, Li Shifeng of China, on Sunday, September 14.

Chinese badminton player Li Shifeng sealed his place in the final after beating French shuttler Christo Popov by 18-21, 19-21 in the semi-finals, on September 13.

Lakshya Sen's Road To Final At Hong Kong Open 2025

In an all-Indian quarter-final fixture, the 24-year-old clinched a scintillating 16-21, 21-17, 13-21 win over Ayush Shetty.

Lakshya dominated the first set over Ayush. In the second set, Ayush made a comeback over his compatriot, winning it by 16-21. However, in the third set, Lakshya Sen used his experience and won it by 13-21.