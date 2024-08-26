sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:48 IST, August 26th 2024

HS Prannoy Takes Break To Tecover From Impact Of Chikungunya

The 32-year-old, a 2022 Thomas Cup title winner and a world and Asian Games bronze-medallist, had been laid low by a week-long bout of the mosquito-borne viral disease that causes severe pain in the joints just ahead of the Paris Olympics.

HS Prannoy in action at Paris Olympics
HS Prannoy in action at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
