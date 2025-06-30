Indian Youngster Ayush Shetty Clinches US Open 2025 Title, Meet The Young Star Shuttler Whose Sporting Journey Is Similar To Shubman Gill

US Open 2025: Another day and another sporting achievement for India on foreign soil. India's next-generation badminton star, Ayush Shetty, made the entire country proud by winning the BWF World Tour title. The young shuttler stamped his authority on Canada's Brian Yang and clinched the summit clash of the US Open by winning straight games. Youngster Shetty's victory is even more special, considering the fact that he managed to end the title drought for the Indian badminton fraternity.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Ayush Shetty

Shetty is taking massive strides in the world of badminton, and he is being looked upon as one of the most promising athletes who can bring many more laurels to the country. The young shuttler was born on May 3, 2005, and he hails from Sanoor near Karkala in Karnataka. Just like every other athlete, Shetty had humble beginnings too, and riding high on his hard work and talent, Shetty continues to make India proud.

Ayush started playing the sport at the age of eight, and he was initially trained by his father in their backyard. It was his family members who spotted Ayush's talent, and they later decided to move to Bengaluru in order to access better training facilities.

This story does sound similar to India's Test Team captain Shubman Gill, who also started playing cricket in the same manner. Shubman Gill's father, Lakhwinder, used to train him in their backyard by bowling 500 to 700 balls to him daily. Just like Ayush's family members, Gill's family also had to move to Mohali to facilitate better opportunities for Gill.

The young shuttler has made a name for himself courtesy of his offensive game and strategic play. Shetty is also known to be someone who remains calm and composed on the court during crunch situations of the game.

ALSO READ | PV Sindhu Endures Another Heavy Setback, Loses to South Korean Star Kim Ga Eun at All England Open 2025

Shetty's Achievements In A Nutshell