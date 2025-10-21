Lakshya Sen Knocked Out In Opening Round Of French Open Super 750 By Nhat Nguyen In Straight Sets

Lakshya Sen suffered a significant setback in the opening round of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament. The Indian badminton star suffered a straight-set defeat to Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the men's singles round in Paris, France.

Notably, Lakshya Sen had earlier defeated the Irish badminton star at the Denmark Open. But the Indian shuttler could not put up to the mark in the competition at the French capital.

It was a woeful outing for Lakshya Sen as he struggled to pick up a lead in the competition against the world number 29-ranked Nhat Nguyen.

At the Glaz Arena in Cesson-Sevigne, Lakshya Sen went down in woeful fashion against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, who ranks lower than the 24-year-old from Almora.

The Indian badminton star looked out of touch, while Nguyen gripped the opportunity to get a dominant hold over his competition. Nhat picked up four straight points in the first set, going 6-1 up against Lakshya.

The Indian badminton star reduced the deficit to 7-5, but the 29th-ranked shuttler picked up the lead once again. The first set ended in favour of Nhat Nguyen, who secured a 21-7 lead over Lakshya Sen.

Following the side change in the second round, Lakshya Sen gained some luck as he started 1-6 over the Irish shuttler. But his unforced errors helped Nhat gain the lead by 11-5 at the break.

The 16th-ranked Indian shuttler tried to fight back, but he could not hold on to the position as errors marred his campaign. Nhat hit a cross-court shot to end the 43-minute match at 21-7, 21-16 in his favour.

Lakshya Sen's mistakes cost him big-time as he often hit wide shots and into the nets. The 24-year-old's playmaking also lacked precision, as he could not pull off a comeback.

All Eyes On Satwik-Chirag Duo In French Open Tournament

With Lakshya Sen crashing out, all eyes are now on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The Indian badminton duo would be in action against Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat of Indonesia.

The Satwik-Chirag duo defeated the Indonesian pair a few days ago in the recently concluded Denmark Open, and they have been in great form in the BWF competitions.