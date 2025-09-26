Updated 26 September 2025 at 15:49 IST
Team India Strikes Gold, Nets Three Silvers At Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton Competition In Malaysia
India bagged 4 medals at the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton 2025 in Kuala Lumpur; A gold by Chanvi Sharma and 3 silvers by Chanvi, Ankit Dalal, and Amal Biju marked a proud finish.
Team India was beaming with glee and pride at the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton Competition 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The athletes finished the competition with an exceptional medal haul, clinching four medals — one gold and three silver medals.
The Indian athletes emerged as standout performers in the Special Olympics competition after their significant medal haul put them on the map.
India's dominant finish made waves over other competing nations as they had posed a genuine challenge in the competition.
Team India Clinch Impressive Medal Haul At SOAP Badminton
At the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton Competition 2025, Team India emerged as the top performers at Stadium Juara in Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.
Chanvi Sharma emerged as the standout performer in the women's singles competition after winning gold in the event. Chanvi went on to add a silver in the women's doubles competition while pairing up with Sujita Sukumaran.
In the men's singles category, Ankit Dalal clinched a silver with his heroic performance. He went on to clinch another silver to his name in the men's doubles category after partnering with Amal Biju.
Team India competed against ten countries and put up a spirited performance in the Special Olympics Badminton Competition. A total of 63 athletes were in action at the event alongside 17 unified partners.
Special Olympics Bharat's President Expresses Pride In Team India's Finish
BN Reddy, the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, met with the athletes at the closing ceremony and congratulated them on their performance in the tournament.
Dr Mallika Nadda, President of the Special Olympics Bharat, congratulated all the athletes who picked up a podium finish at the SOAP Badminton. She also expressed hope that the achievements would inspire more athletes across India.
"We are immensely proud of our athletes for winning medals at the Asia Pacific Badminton Competition in Malaysia. Their courage, resilience, and team spirit truly embody the essence of Special Olympics.
"I extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire contingent and thank the Indian Ambassador to Malaysia and the Indian diaspora for their invaluable support. May this achievement inspire many more across India," the President of the Special Olympics Bharat said, as quoted from a release by Special Olympics Bharat.
Team India's impressive medal haul is just one step towards glory, and they aim for more podium finishes in the competition.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 26 September 2025 at 15:49 IST