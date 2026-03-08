Lakshya Sen's Father Provides Fitness Update Ahead of All England Final: 'He Will be Fine'

All England Final: Lakshya Sen would be carrying the hopes of over a billion today when he enters the Utilita Arena in Birmingham for a showdown against Chinese Taipei’s dangerous southpaw Lin Chun Yi. During his semi-final against Canada’s World Championship bronze medallist Victor Lai he seemed to be struggling and that looked concerning. The question now is, would he be fit enough to compete toe to toe against his opponent in the final, who has beaten Sen in all their four previous meetings?

‘He sounded comfortable’

Sen's father has now provided a fitness update of Lakshya. As per his father D.K. Sen, Lakshya sounded comfortable. This update is certainly going to bring a smile on the faces of fans who understand what the upcoming match means.

“When I spoke to him, he sounded comfortable. So I think he will be fine,” Sen’s father confirmed to RevSportz.

“He is trying his best to recover. The team is trying to help with food, massage, ice bath, swimming pool recovery, all the methods are being used. He will get some time to recover. He will eat properly and take plenty of fluids," he added.

Sen on Cusp of History

Lakshya would be chasing history when he takes on his Chinese opponent today. He would have the chance of becoming only the third Indian to win the coveted title. In the past, only two Indians have managed to win it - the first being Prakash Padukone and then a couple of decades later, Pulella Gopichand won it.