Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Denmark Open 2025 Round of 16 Match In India?

Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen will lock horns against Anders Antonsen in the upcoming Round of 16 match at the ongoing Denmark Open 2025, in Odense, on Thursday, October 16th

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 PM IST. Both Lakshya Sen and Anders Antonsen have faced each other in seven matches overall. Out of seven games, the Indian shuttler clinched two wins, and Anders Antonsen sealed wins in five games.

In the Round of 32 at the Denmark Open, Lakshya Sen clinched a thrilling 21-10, 8-21, 18-21 win over Irish badminton player, Nhat Nguyen. In the previous round, Lakshya conceded a defeat in the first game by 21-10. However, the Indian star made a solid comeback and outplayed Nguyen in the second and third games. In the second game, Lakshya clinched an 8-21 win. Later, the young Indian badminton player sealed an 18-21 victory.

On the other hand, Anders Antonsen sealed a dominating straight games win over Indonesian badminton player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, to confirm his spot in the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32, Antonsen clinched a 7-21, 19-21 win over Ginting on Wednesday, October 15.

Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen, Denmark Open 2025 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Denmark Open 2025 Round of 16 match take place?

The Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Denmark Open 2025 Round of 16 match will take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Denmark Open 2025 Round of 16 match take place?

The Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Denmark Open 2025 Round of 16 match will take place in Odense in Denmark.

What time will the Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Denmark Open 2025 Round of 16 match start?

The Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Denmark Open 2025 Round of 16 match will start at 4:25 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Denmark Open 2025 Round of 16 match on live TV?

The Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Denmark Open 2025 Round of 16 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Denmark Open 2025 Round of 16 match be watched on live streaming?