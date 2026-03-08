Lakshya Sen Would Start Underdog vs Lin Chun-Yi in All England Badminton Final. Here's Why

All England Badminton Final: Despite the prayers of over a billion for India's badminton ace Lakshya Sen as the youngster chases history in Birmingham, he would know deep within that he would not have a walk in the park against Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi, who would certainly start overwhelming favourites. While expectations would be high from Lakshya, one has to understand he may not be at his fittest best.

What's Stacked Against Lakshya?

During his semi-final against Victor Lai of Canada, he seemed to be cramping and was also hobbling around. It seemed he was in pain and that was not a pretty sight. But eventually, his will and determination saw him through. But, what about today - will he physically be able to challenge his opponent toe-to-toe? During his press conference, he said that he will be okay and there is not much to be worried about - but is that the case? Very unlikely!

Over the past two seasons, not many have improved and grown in the sport like Chun-Yi. Also, what works for the Taiwanese is the fact that he has got the better of Lakshya on all four occasions they have faced each other. The big weapon of Chun-Yi is his scathing attacks that breaks the morale of his oppositions. Not long ago, Chun-Yi defeated Sen at the India Open in January in quarters.

Even Lakshya's coach Vimal Kumar knows all about the Taiwanese.

“He is the hardest hitter and his angles because he’s a leftie are tough to read,” Vimal says as quoted by the Indian Express.

When Does Match Start?