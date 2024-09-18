Published 20:21 IST, September 18th 2024
Malvika stuns Paris Olympics medallist Tunjung in China Open badminton tournament
Young Malvika Bansod pulled off a sensational straight-game victory over Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the women's singles opening round to emerge as the lone Indian survivor in the China Open Super 100 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.
