Published 20:21 IST, September 18th 2024

Malvika stuns Paris Olympics medallist Tunjung in China Open badminton tournament

Young Malvika Bansod pulled off a sensational straight-game victory over Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the women's singles opening round to emerge as the lone Indian survivor in the China Open Super 100 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Malvika Bansod
Malvika Bansod | Image: BAI
