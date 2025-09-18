PV Sindhu Discusses Challenges Faced In Win Over Pornpawee Chochuwong At China Masters 2025: 'It Was A Hard Match'

China Masters 2025: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu opened up on the challenges faced during her triumph over world no. 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the Round of 16, at the ongoing China Masters 2025, on Thursday, September 18.

The Indian badminton player clinched a 21-15, 21-15 win over her Thai opponent. PV Sindhu needed just 41 minutes to get past Pornpawee Chochuwong.

PV Sindhu Highlights The Challenges Faced In Her R16 Win At China Masters

While speaking after the match, PV Sindhu accepted that it was a tough match and was alert in the match from the first game.

“I am happy with the win, and it was very important for me from the beginning to be alert and give my 100 per cent. She (Chochuwong) is a top player. I played her in the Indonesia Open; that time, it was a hard match. After winning the first game, I was much more alert in the second game,” PV Sindhu said, as quoted by PTI.

She added that it was important for her to stay close to her since every point counts in crucial matches. Sindhu accepted that the straight win over her Thai opponent would help her to gain confidence. The Olympic medallist further added that she needs to be prepared for long matches as well in the future.

“The points were going to be equal, so it was very important for me to stay close to her, as every point counts. I am happy that I am on the winning side, and I gave my best. I have to prepare for tomorrow now. It’s good that if you win the first game, you finish it off in the second game. Straight wins always give you that confidence. But you also have to be prepared for long matches and make sure that you are quicker on your feet,” she added.

PV Sindhu Set To Face World No. 1 In Quarter-Finals At China Masters

The Indian shuttler started on a strong note over her Thai opponent and raced past Pornpawee Chochuwong with her constant movement across the courts and cross-court smashes.