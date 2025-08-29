PV Sindhu vs PK Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Badminton Match on Live TV?

India's badminton star PV Sindhu will face PK Wardani in a crucial BWF World Championships 2025 quarterfinal on Friday (August 29), with the winner moving one step closer to a medal in the prestigious tournament.

The form shown by PV Sindhu in this tournament has been nothing short of a pleasant surprise for fans as she has not looked this commanding in quite some time, having dealt with numerous injury issues in the past two years.

Here we take a look at the broadcast details for the badminton match - including how fans can see the all-important match on live TV and live streaming in the Indian subcontinent.

PV Sindhu vs PK Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the PV Sindhu vs PK Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 match take place?

The PV Sindhu vs PK Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 will take place on Friday, August 29, 2025.

At what time will the PV Sindhu vs PK Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 match start?

The PV Sindhu vs PK Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 match is scheduled to begin at 4:20 PM IST, although that is subject to change.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs PK Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 match take place?

The PV Sindhu vs PK Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 match will be held at the Adidas Arena, Paris, France.

How to watch the PV Sindhu vs PK Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 match on live TV in India?

The PV Sindhu vs PK Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 match can be seen on live TV on the Star Sports Network in the Indian subcontinent.

How To Watch the PV Sindhu vs PK Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 match on live streaming in India?