PV Sindhu Claims 'Not Much to Prove' Ahead of World Championships Quarter-Final vs Putri Kusuma Wardani

After stunning world number two Wang Zhi Yi of China, India's ace badminton star PV Sindhu is gearing up for her quarter-final challenge against Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani. Sindhu breezed past the World No. 2 in straight sets 21-19, 21-15 in 48 minutes. Ahead of her game against Wardani, Sindhu played down all the surrounding pressure by saying 'she does not have anything to prove.'

ALSO READ: India Continues To Shine In BWF World Championships 2025

Claiming that she entered the tournament on the back of injuries, the 2019 world champion admitted she now has a renewed sense of focus and revealed the mantra that helped her rediscover her rhythm on the big stage.

‘Not much to prove’

"There's not much to prove. I have already proved myself, but at the end of the day, last year and the beginning of this year were not great for me. There were lots of ups and downs, and injuries made it harder. I wanted to win, but things didn't go the way I planned. It wasn't just about the World Championships, but also the training I had put in. After those early-round exits, my coach and I sat down and discussed what was going wrong. We started focusing and working on those areas," Sindhu told reporters.

‘Just wanted to give my best’

"My coach has always told me one thing - just play your game and give your best, irrespective of the result. That's what he keeps reminding me. Going into this World Championships, I had the same mindset: I just wanted to give my best, and that's all that really mattered to me," she said.