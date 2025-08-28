PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16 Match Live In India?

BWF World Championships 2025: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will square off against Chinese badminton player Wang Zhi Yi in the Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025, in Paris.

The match between Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi will kick off at 4:20 PM IST.

PV Sindhu clinched her Round of 16 spot after beating Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan in the Round of 32. Sindhu clinched a dominating 19-21, 15-21 win over Karupathevan in the Round of 32 match of the BWF World Championships 2025. On the other hand, China's Wang Zhi Yi marched into the Round of 16 after beating Chinese Taipei's Lin Hsiang-Ti by 18-21, 7-21 in the Round of 32 clash.

The Indian shuttler will face tough competition in the next round as Wang Zhi Yi is the reigning China Open champion and holds the second spot in the BWF ranking.

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16 Match – Live Streaming Details

When is the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16 match being played?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16 match will be played on Thursday, August 28, at 4:20 PM IST.

Where is the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16 match being played?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16 match will be played at Court 2 Stadium in Paris, France.

Where to watch the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16 match live online in India?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will also be available on the Olympics channel via the website and apps.

Where to watch the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16 match live broadcast in India?