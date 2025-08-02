Saina Nehwal Seeks To Mend Things With Parupalli Kashyap Less Than A Month After Announcing Divorce: 'Trying Again'

Less than a week after announcing their separation, Badminton player Saina Nehwal has decided to give another chance to her husband, Parupalli Kashyap.

Earlier on July 14th, Saina Nehwal announced his separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap, saying that life sometimes takes people in different directions. The badminton star also wrote that she is grateful for all the memories with Parupalli.

"Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We are choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," Saina Nehwal wrote on Instagram Stories on July 14th.

Saina Nehwal Gets Back Together With Parupalli Kashyap?

However, Saina Nehwal has shocked the sporting world with her new Instagram post. In her recent Instagram post, Saina revealed that distance taught them the value of presence.

The 35-year-old added that both of them are 'trying again' to fix things between them.

"Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are—trying again," Saina wrote in her recent Instagram post on August 2nd.

Saina and Parupalli got married in 2018 after staying in a relationship for more than a decade.

Parupalli Kashyap's Accolades In His Career

Parupalli Kashyap is also an Olympic-level badminton player. The 38-year-old etched his name on the history books back in 2014, when he won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Back in the London Olympic Games in 2012, Parupalli also became the first Indian male badminton player to make it into the quarterfinals of the prestigious multi-sport event. In 2012, Parupalli Kashyap was conferred with the Arjuna Award by the Government of India.