Updated 17 October 2025 at 15:00 IST
Satwik & Chirag vs M. R. Ardianto & R. Hidayat Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal Match In India?
Satwik-Chirag face Ardianto-Hidayat in Denmark Open 2025 quarterfinals. Both pairs in top form, promising a fierce clash of speed, strategy, and high-stakes badminton in Odense.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will continue their fruitful run in the Denmark Open 2025 tournament, where they will be in action at the quarterfinals. The top Indian men's doubles pair will lock horns against Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat of Indonesia.
The quarterfinal action at the BWF 750 event will be a thrilling clash as a win could help the victors advance in the competition.
At Odense, the stakes are high, and the thrill will be greater when the two aggressive sides lock horns against each other in the competition.
Satwik-Chirag Set For Quarterfinal Action Against Muhammad Rian Ardianto And Rahmat Hidayat
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been in spectacular form. From making consecutive final appearances in recent badminton tournaments, the Indian duo has been robust in the competitions they have played so far.
Satwik-Chirag began their campaign with a firm win over Scotland's Grimley brothers. They are keen to break the semifinal jinx and secure their first title of the season.
M R Hrdianto and R Hidayat are the ultimate blend of veteran experience and youthful energy. The Indonesian pair has been explosive throughout the competition, and their chemistry has been brilliant in the tournament so far.
The Indian pair and the Indonesian duo would be hungry to pull off a firm win to advance in the competition. Expect it to be a clinical competition, which would be filled with massive rallies and strategy would be key in the competition.
Also Read: Denmark Open 2025: Indian Star Lakshya Sen Cruises Past Anders Antonsen To Clinch Quarter-Final Spot
Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat, Denmark Open 2025 Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When will the Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match take place?
The Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match will take place on Friday, October 17, 2025.
Where will the Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match take place?
The Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match will take place in Odense in Denmark.
What time will the Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match start?
The Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match will start at 04:30 PM IST on Thursday.
Also Read: Team India Strikes Gold, Nets Three Silvers At Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton Competition In Malaysia
Where can you watch the Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match on live TV?
The Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match will not have a live broadcast in India.
Where can the Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match be watched on live streaming?
The Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match can be watched live on the BWF TV’s YouTube channel, as well as on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 17 October 2025 at 15:00 IST