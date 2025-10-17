Satwik & Chirag vs M. R. Ardianto & R. Hidayat Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal Match In India?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will continue their fruitful run in the Denmark Open 2025 tournament, where they will be in action at the quarterfinals. The top Indian men's doubles pair will lock horns against Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat of Indonesia.

The quarterfinal action at the BWF 750 event will be a thrilling clash as a win could help the victors advance in the competition.

At Odense, the stakes are high, and the thrill will be greater when the two aggressive sides lock horns against each other in the competition.

Satwik-Chirag Set For Quarterfinal Action Against Muhammad Rian Ardianto And Rahmat Hidayat

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been in spectacular form. From making consecutive final appearances in recent badminton tournaments, the Indian duo has been robust in the competitions they have played so far.

Satwik-Chirag began their campaign with a firm win over Scotland's Grimley brothers. They are keen to break the semifinal jinx and secure their first title of the season.

M R Hrdianto and R Hidayat are the ultimate blend of veteran experience and youthful energy. The Indonesian pair has been explosive throughout the competition, and their chemistry has been brilliant in the tournament so far.

The Indian pair and the Indonesian duo would be hungry to pull off a firm win to advance in the competition. Expect it to be a clinical competition, which would be filled with massive rallies and strategy would be key in the competition.

Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat, Denmark Open 2025 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match take place?

The Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match will take place on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Where will the Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match take place?

The Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match will take place in Odense in Denmark.

What time will the Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match start?

The Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match will start at 04:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match on live TV?

The Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the Satwik & Chirag vs M R Ardianto & R Hidayat Denmark Open 2025 Quarterfinal match be watched on live streaming?