Published 14:21 IST, August 25th 2024

Shuttler Tanvi Patri crowned Asian U-15 champion

India's Tanvi Patri clinched the under-15 girls singles title at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 junior championships after she defeated Thi Thu Huyen Nguyen of Vietnam in straight games in the final in Chengdu, China on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
