Published 14:21 IST, August 25th 2024
Shuttler Tanvi Patri crowned Asian U-15 champion
India's Tanvi Patri clinched the under-15 girls singles title at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 junior championships after she defeated Thi Thu Huyen Nguyen of Vietnam in straight games in the final in Chengdu, China on Sunday.
- SportFit
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Badminton Asia Championship: Tanvi in U-15 singles final, G Dattu wins bronze medal | Image: BAI
