Published 14:58 IST, May 26th 2024

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu signs off with runner-up finish at Malaysia Masters

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu's wait for a much-needed title extended further as she faltered in the finishing line, going down in three games to world no. 7 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the summit clash. Sindhu last won the Singapore Open and Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu | Image: X/@Pvsindhu1
