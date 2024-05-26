Published 14:58 IST, May 26th 2024

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu signs off with runner-up finish at Malaysia Masters

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu's wait for a much-needed title extended further as she faltered in the finishing line, going down in three games to world no. 7 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the summit clash. Sindhu last won the Singapore Open and Commonwealth Games in 2022.